P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $106,000 in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCIW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.
Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance
GVCIW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10.
Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Profile
Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.
