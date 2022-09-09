P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New $670,000 Investment in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,353,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.
Inflection Point Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of IPAXW stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.79.
