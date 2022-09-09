P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.67% of Crypto 1 Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

Crypto 1 Acquisition Price Performance

Crypto 1 Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

About Crypto 1 Acquisition

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.