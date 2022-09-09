P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes Position in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 0.67% of Crypto 1 Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $248,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $833,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,225,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,837,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,970,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

About Crypto 1 Acquisition

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

