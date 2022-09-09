P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 428,313 Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 428,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVCBW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of IVCBW stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on acquiring business opportunities in business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.