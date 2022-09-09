Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $870,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,385,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,496,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $318.24 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.