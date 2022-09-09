P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has $140,000 Holdings in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP cut its position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCIW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $648,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 254.7 %

NASDAQ AMCIW opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.02.

