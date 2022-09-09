Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,510 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $318.24 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.87.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

