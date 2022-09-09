P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,003 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after buying an additional 163,774 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 503,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 71,494 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 373,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 67,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETAC stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Company Profile

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

