Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 87.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSM stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18.

