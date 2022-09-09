Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $866,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

