P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $290,000 in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 371,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance
ALPAW stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34.
