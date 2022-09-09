ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 706.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

BATS:CSM opened at $47.33 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18.

