SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

