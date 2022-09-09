P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $252,000 in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TeraWulf Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on TeraWulf from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

(Get Rating)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.