P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 597,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AHRNW. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $118,000.

Ahren Acquisition Price Performance

AHRNW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15.

About Ahren Acquisition

Ahren Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

