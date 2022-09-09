Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,169 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,029,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 663.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $7,200,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $33.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.