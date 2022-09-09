P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New $413,000 Investment in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter worth about $1,216,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter worth about $125,000.

NASDAQ:SATLW opened at $0.44 on Friday. Satellogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

