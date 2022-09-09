Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 16,235 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

FNCL stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

