P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Separately, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTVIW opened at $0.12 on Friday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTVIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.