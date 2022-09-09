P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New $284,000 Investment in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 270,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.55% of Troika Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 16.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Troika Media Group Stock Down 26.8 %

Shares of Troika Media Group stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group Profile

In other news, major shareholder Peter Coates acquired 500,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,591,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,473,368. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 819,640 shares of company stock valued at $651,032 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Troika Media Group, Inc operates as a brand consulting and marketing agency specializing in the entertainment and sports media sectors worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

