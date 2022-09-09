Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after buying an additional 85,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 141,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.