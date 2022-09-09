Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Asana updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.33)-$(0.32) EPS.

Asana Trading Up 24.8 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. Asana has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.23.

Insider Activity at Asana

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Asana by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Asana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

