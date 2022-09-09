Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 93,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,708,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

