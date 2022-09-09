Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 6.8%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.50. 20,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,301,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.
Peabody Energy Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,873,000 after buying an additional 4,272,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,315,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $130,393,000 after buying an additional 489,699 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,464,643 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,571,000 after buying an additional 179,400 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Peabody Energy
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.