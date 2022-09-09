ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Releases Earnings Results

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

ReneSola Price Performance

SOL stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SOL shares. StockNews.com downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Insider Activity at ReneSola

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReneSola

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $671,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,322,148.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 344,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ReneSola by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 765,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ReneSola by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.