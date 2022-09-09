Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $116.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.30. Copart has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Copart Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 199.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Copart by 11.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Copart by 18.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

