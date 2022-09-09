Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.
Shares of CPRT opened at $116.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.30. Copart has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.16.
CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
