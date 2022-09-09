The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $67.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,430,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after buying an additional 365,533 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after buying an additional 364,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 547.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after buying an additional 894,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About The Descartes Systems Group

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

