Wall Street Games Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $743,196.06 and $331,809.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002035 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000470 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

WSG is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken. Wall Street Games’ official website is wsg.gg.

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Wall Street Games is a hybrid blockchain-based online gaming platform, where players battle each other in simple games for rewards in cryptocurrencies.”

