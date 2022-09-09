FY2022 EPS Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Decreased by Griffin Securities

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HAL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

HAL stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Halliburton by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 272,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Halliburton by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,273,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,510,000 after acquiring an additional 132,411 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 601.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

