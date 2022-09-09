Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 43,450 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,697,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after acquiring an additional 356,362 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,488,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,195,000 after buying an additional 213,162 shares during the period. 28.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSBD. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of GSBD opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile



Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

