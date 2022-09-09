Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $173.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.27.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

