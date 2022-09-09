P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $1.02 Million in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.44% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCAE opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

