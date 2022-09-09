P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 125,000 Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,387,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,480,000.

Legato Merger Corp. II Price Performance

LGTO opened at $9.94 on Friday. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Legato Merger Corp. II Profile

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

