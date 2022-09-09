125,000 Shares in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Purchased by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.84% of Moringa Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MACA. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moringa Acquisition by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,217,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,110,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

Moringa Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:MACA opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.92.

Moringa Acquisition Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.