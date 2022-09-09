Merit Financial Group LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,734 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.15.

MCK opened at $370.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.97. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

