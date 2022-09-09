D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Gap Up to $5.63

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.88. D-Wave Quantum shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1,703 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Systems Inc develops, fabricates, and integrates superconducting quantum computers. The company offers The D-Wave Two System, a commercial quantum computer; D-Wave Hybrid, an open-source hybrid workflow platform for building and running quantum-classical hybrid applications; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as open-source development tools, interactive demos, educational resources, and knowledge base articles.

