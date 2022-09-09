Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.36

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 7905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,454,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Sotera Health by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 44,492 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

