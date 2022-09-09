P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 96,092 StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 954,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 329,699 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 342,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 129,800 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition by 2,028.0% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 253,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

StoneBridge Acquisition Price Performance

StoneBridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

StoneBridge Acquisition Company Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

