P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys New Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.26% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 542,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THCP opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

