P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 507,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 209,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 108,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSAA opened at $9.85 on Friday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

