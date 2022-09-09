Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.85

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 13121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 7.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.