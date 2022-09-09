Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.85

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 13121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

