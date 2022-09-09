P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 100,000 Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Frontier Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRON. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,199,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,359,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $7,341,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Frontier Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FRON stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

About Frontier Acquisition

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.