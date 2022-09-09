Paybswap Hits One Day Volume of $126.00 (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Paybswap has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $41,020.26 and $126.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00281117 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00800436 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015370 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020450 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.
Paybswap Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap.
Buying and Selling Paybswap
