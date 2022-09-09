UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $11,216.98 and approximately $1.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00031513 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002483 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UNIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.