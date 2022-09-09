MIB Coin Trading 144.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $71,081.69 and $11.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 144.1% higher against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000076 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00071320 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 450,629,177 coins and its circulating supply is 173,327,249 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

