3M (NYSE:MMM) Upgraded at UBS Group

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $119.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $115.98 and a twelve month high of $188.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in 3M by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in 3M by 380.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 29,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

