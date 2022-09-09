LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.74

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 6270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LiveRamp by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Further Reading

