P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Sells 6,326 Shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of ACDI opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the interactive entertainment, film/television, music, print and digital books, e-sports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, and enabling services and technologies sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.