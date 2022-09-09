Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 339249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Alphamin Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$813.99 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Further Reading

